Longtime SU Director of Athletic Communications to receive two career achievement awards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime Syracuse University Director of Athletic Communications, Pete Moore, is being recognized as the 2021 recipient of the CoSIDA Arch Award and the 2021 East-Comm Pete Nevins Award for Distinguished Career Achievement winner. 

Both awards celebrate Moore’s dedication to promoting student-athletes, coaches and programs during his 35-year career. 

Moore has been with SU since 1998, becoming the director of athletic communications in 2007. Before arriving on ‘The Hill,’ he spent 12 years as the director of sports information at Ithaca College. 

