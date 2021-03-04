Mangakahia earns ACC Spirit and Courage award

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University senior guard Tiana Mangakahia will be presented with the 16th annual Bob Bradley Spirit and Courage Award from the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Mangakahia will be honored with the award prior to next Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. start of the Orange’s ACC Women’s Tournament second-round game in Greensboro.

Mangakahia sat out the 2019-20 season while being treated for breast cancer. Upon her return to the court in the 2020-21 season, she led the ACC with 7.5 assists per game and is sixth in the league in free throw shooting at 84.2 percent.

“Tiana’s fight, positivity and her will to compete are unmatched. She had every reason to give up, but she refused,” said Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman. “She is very deserving of this recognition.”

According to the news release from Syracuse University Athletics “the Bradley Award is given annually in memory of Bob Bradley, the Hall of Fame sports information director at Clemson University whose positive attitude inspired all who knew him as he battled cancer. The distinction goes to an ACC student-athlete, coach, administrator or other personnel in men’s or women’s basketball who has overcome significant hardship to contribute to his or her team, or society as a whole.”

Syracuse’s Howard Washington was last year’s recipient.