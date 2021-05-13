Mangakahia signs on to play basketball back home in Australia

(WSYR-TV) — Tiana Mangakahia is heading back home.

The former Syracuse point guard, who was waived by the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday, agreed to a deal with an Australian basketball team Thursday.

The Northside Wizards of the NBL1 North announced via social media that they signed the 5’6” Aussie.

During her time at Syracuse, Mangakahia became the program’s all-time leader in assists. But it was her off the court battle that made Mangakahia into a household name. Tiana battled stage 2 breast cancer before returning to the Orange for the 2020-21 season.

“I am thrilled to have her… she is one of the best players I have ever coached, and she fits perfectly with our style of play. I love her competitiveness and constant tenaciousness on both ends of the floor,” said Head Coach Beck Stephens in a release. “With her ability to create, mixed with our ability to spread the floor with shooters- it makes for an exciting brand of basketball.”

After her final season in Syracuse, Mangakahia went unselected in the WNBA draft, but soon signed a training camp deal with the Mercury.

The Brisbane, Australia native was a two-time All-American Honorable Mention.