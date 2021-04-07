Marek Dolezaj says goodbye to Syracuse

Dec 3, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Marek Dolezaj (21) shoots the ball against the defense of Niagara Purple Eagles guard Raheem Solomon (11) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Senior forward Marek Dolezaj has decided to pursue a career in professional basketball and will not be returning to Syracuse for another collegiate season. Dolezaj made the announcement on April 7 on his social media accounts.

“Four years ago, I could have never imagined where I would be right now. These were some of the best years of my life and I want to thank Coach Boeheim, Coach Red, the entire staff, my teammates, and the best fans in basketball for believing in me from the start. I look forward to pursuing the next chapter of my life by playing professional basketball and will be forever Orange.”

— Marek Dolezaj (@MarekDolezaj) April 7, 2021

Dolezaj had one year of college eligibility remaining, an additional season granted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He played in 131 games and started 83 of those contests in four years at Syracuse. He was a mainstay in the starting lineup as a junior and senior. Dolezaj averaged 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a junior.

Those numbers dropped slightly in 2020-21 and Dolezaj finished with averages of 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. He was slowed this past winter by a broken finger which limited his effectiveness at the end of the season.

Dolezaj fell just shy of 1,000 career points, ending up with 960. He accumulated 649 rebounds in his Syracuse tenure.

He is completing work on a bachelor’s degree in selective studies in education from the School of Education. A native of Bratislava, Slovakia, Dolezaj came to United States to enroll in Syracuse University for the fall semester of 2017.