SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax announced on his X account on Wednesday, Dec. 27, that he will be returning to SU for a fifth year.
Wax has led SU in tackles for the last two seasons and notched 108 tackles, four sacks and four forced fumbles in 2023.
This announcement comes as Justin Barron and Oronde Gadsden II both have announced they will be returning for the 2024 season.
In his announcement, Wax said, “This past year did not go as planned,” and “I love what we are building and I can’t wait to rock the Dome with my brothers again.”
