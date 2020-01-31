Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Marshall Street staple Manny’s celebrates 70 years in business, but it didn’t open as ‘orange’ as it is today

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Marshall Street staple Manny’s is celebrating 70 full years in business this weekend, as February 1 marks the store’s 71st birthday.

Manny’s is celebrating its 70th anniversary at the end of its 70th year, seeing as February 1 marks their 71st birthday.

Decades before it was a game day staple, Manny’s was a go-to for Syracuse athletes like Jim Brown and Pearl Washington.

As the Syracuse Orange grew, so did the store’s selection of SU gear.

The store will give out special 70th anniversary t-shirts to customers stopping by before the Syracuse-Duke game at the Carrier Dome.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected