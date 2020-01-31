Marshall Street staple Manny’s celebrates 70 years in business, but it didn’t open as ‘orange’ as it is today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Marshall Street staple Manny’s is celebrating 70 full years in business this weekend, as February 1 marks the store’s 71st birthday.

Decades before it was a game day staple, Manny’s was a go-to for Syracuse athletes like Jim Brown and Pearl Washington.

As the Syracuse Orange grew, so did the store’s selection of SU gear.

The store will give out special 70th anniversary t-shirts to customers stopping by before the Syracuse-Duke game at the Carrier Dome.

