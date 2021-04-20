Meaghan Tyrrell named ACC Player of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

yracuse attack Meaghan Tyrrell has been named ACC Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the week for her performance in three Orange victories last week, including a sweep at Louisville.

Tyrrell started the week with a seven-point performance against UAlbany. She scored five goals against the Great Danes, which tied her career high at the time.

Three days later Tyrrell tallied seven goals, which tie for second place on the Syracuse single-game record list, in the 19-5 victory against the Cardinals. She added three assists to reach 10 points, a total that tied for the fourth-most in a game in program history. The junior from Mt. Sinai, New York dished out a career-high five assists in the Orange’s 19-7 takedown of UofL on Sunday.

Tyrrell leads Syracuse in both points (72) and assists (27). Her goal total (45) ranks second on the team behind Megan Carney (46). She owns the third-highest points per game average (6.00) in the nation, a mark that leads the ACC. Her assist (2.25) and goal (3.75) averages rank second and fourth in the conference, respectively.

The Orange remained at No. 3 in both the IWLCA and Inside Lacrosse media polls this week. Syracuse is set to close the 2021 regular season with a weekend series against No. 4/4 Boston College on Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 24 at 12 p.m.