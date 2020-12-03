Member of SU Men’s Basketball team tests positive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One member of the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the athletic department.
The positive result comes from the testing that was done last week, according to the university.
Mike Waters from Syracuse.com, who is also an Orange Nation contributor, is reporting that Buddy Boeheim is not the member who tested positive but is in the contact tracing group.
That individual and the team are taking necessary precautions. This includes some members of the team sitting out on Thursday night’s game as a result of the contact tracing protocol.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Skaneateles Central School District going remote due to 179 in quarantine and 23 positive cases
- Republicans push back on 2020 election results, despite warning of backlash in GA runoff election turnout
- A Fun Way Mirabito Energy Products Is Helping Us All Embrace Winter
- Governor’s aide: Central New York nursing home residents, staff will be part of 1st round of vaccinations
- Pelosi, Schumer back $908 billion COVID-19 relief proposal
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App