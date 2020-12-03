Member of SU Men’s Basketball team tests positive

NEW ORLEANS – APRIL 5: Head coach Jim Boeheim talks to his Syracuse University Orangeman during the semifinal round of the NCAA Final Four Tournament against the University of Texas at Austin Longhorns at the Louisiana Superdome on April 5, 2003 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Syracuse defeated Texas 95-84, advancing them to the Championship game. (Photo by Craig Jones/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One member of the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the athletic department.

The positive result comes from the testing that was done last week, according to the university.

Mike Waters from Syracuse.com, who is also an Orange Nation contributor, is reporting that Buddy Boeheim is not the member who tested positive but is in the contact tracing group.

I’ve been told that Buddy Boeheim did not test positive for Covid. He is in the contact trace group. — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) December 3, 2020

That individual and the team are taking necessary precautions. This includes some members of the team sitting out on Thursday night’s game as a result of the contact tracing protocol.