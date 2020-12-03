Member of SU Men’s Basketball team tests positive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One member of the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the athletic department.

The positive result comes from the testing that was done last week, according to the university.

Mike Waters from Syracuse.com, who is also an Orange Nation contributor, is reporting that Buddy Boeheim is not the member who tested positive but is in the contact tracing group.

That individual and the team are taking necessary precautions. This includes some members of the team sitting out on Thursday night’s game as a result of the contact tracing protocol.

