Miami outlasts Syracuse in regular season finale 69-65

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse men’s basketball had their regular season extended five minutes on Saturday, but they could not come away with a win. The University of Miami bested the Orange 69-65 in overtime to end the regular season for both schools.

Leading by two with nine seconds to play, Miami missed the front end of a one-and-one to give Syracuse a chance. Freshman Jesse Edwards grabbed the missed free throw, Joe Girard III proceeded to go the length of the floor nailing an elbow jumper with one second left to push the game into overtime.

Syracuse kept it close in overtime, but two Miami free throws with two seconds left gave the Hurricanes the 69-65 victory.

Redshirt junior Marek Dolezaj played every minute of Saturday’s contest and led the Orange in scoring with 17 points.

Freshman Joe Girard III finished with 13 points, and sophomore Buddy Boeheim reached double figures with 12. However both Girard and Boeheim were inefficient from three, they each connected on just two of their ten three-point attempts. As a team, the Orange combined to shoot 5-for-25 from deep.

The other three-pointer that Syracuse made was from redshirt junior Elijah Hughes. Hughes scored eight first half points, but sat on the bench for the entire second half and overtime. Hughes’ head hit the knee of junior Bourama Sidibe towards the end of the first half.

According to Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, Hughes felt a “little bit dizzy, a little blurry,” and the decision to take him out of the game was, “a tough call.” Boeheim said that Hughes thought he could go, but Syracuse decided to hold him out of the second half.

It was a tightly contested game from start to finish, with the largest lead for either team being six points. A quick spurt by the Hurricanes to start overtime was the difference, as the Orange now look ahead to the ACC tournament.

Syracuse finishes the regular season at 17-14 and they end ACC play at 10-10.

The Orange earned a six seed in the conference tournament. Syracuse will have a first round bye and then will play the winner between Virginia Tech and North Carolina on Wednesday, March 11 at 9 p.m.

