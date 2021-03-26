Newborns getting into the Orange spirit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — St. Joseph’s Health is cheering on Syracuse University basketball as they prepare to play on Saturday night. The hospital is glowing orange for all to see.

There are also some brand new Orange fans getting into the spirit. The newborns are showing their team spirit by wearing orange and blue. Babies Keith Jahsani, Owen Schreiber, Bailey Holmes, and Winston Schaar joined the world just in time for the Sweet Sixteen. They should all be home in time to watch the big game.