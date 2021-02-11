NewsChannel 9’s Sports Director Steve Infanti sits down with Gerry McNamara previewing Orange Nation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Sports Director Steve Infanti talks with SU Assistant Basketball coach Gerry McNamara about SU’s win against NC State Tuesday night.
The two also look ahead to Saturday’s game against Boston College inside the Dome.
Don’t forget Orange Nation airs Thursday night at 7 p.m. with Steve Infanti and Mario Sacco.
