SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just days before the Dome will be filled with nearly 44,000 people for Saturday’s game against NC State, a seven-figure commitment to support the John A. Lally Athletic Complex was donated by the Jones brothers on Wednesday, October 12.

This monumental donation will help to assist over 600 students who use the complex and will go towards the construction of the new Football Operations Center at the Lally Athletics Complex, Syracuse University says.

The Jones brothers, Arthur Jones ’09 and Chandler Jones ’15 grew up in Endicott and were defensive stars for Syracuse University and both continued their careers in the NFL.

Arthur was a defensive lineman for the Orange from 2005 to 2009. He then continued to play ball in the NFL as he was a fifth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens and he even played for the team when they won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. He then played for the Colts from 2014 to 2016 and then the Washington Redskins in 2017.

My father being a pastor, he instilled in my brothers and me that it’s always better to give than to recieve. Syracuse University has been a blessing to my family and me throughout the years. The impact that SU has made on me is priceless, and you can’t put a dollar amount on that. I am proud alumnus of the greatest school in the world! Arthur Jones, Syracuse University ’09

Chandler was a defensive end for Syracuse from 2008 to 2011. He was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2012 and won the 2014 Super Bowl XLIX during his four years with the team. He then played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2016 to 2021 before he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Syracuse University says Chandler has the most sacks and fumbles of anyone in the NFL since 2012 and was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team in April 2020.

Syracuse Football is a great piece of my history that I will always cherish. It is an honor to give back and be part of shaping the future of Syracuse Football. Together, we can continue to build a legacy of excellence on the football field and in the classroom. Being able to lift up others to assist in accomplishing their dreams is something I look forward to telling my children on day! Let’s go Orange! Chandler Jones, Syracuse University ’15

The commitment of the Jones brothers allows for Syracuse University’s $1.5 billion Forever Orange Campaign to continue and will allow for phase one of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex to begin construction in the spring. Syracuse University says the first phase will include a new front entrance of the complex.