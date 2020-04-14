Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Nick Mellen will not return to Syracuse for an extra season

Orange Nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Once the NCAA announced that spring sport athletes could have an extra year of eligibility, the wait began to see which seniors would return to Syracuse for one more season.

The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team now knows one player who will not return.

Former West Genesee standout Nick Mellen announced on social media that he will not seek a sixth year in an Orange uniform and instead ‘figure out what’s next’. He also said, ‘its bittersweet the way this all ended’.

Nick Mellen’s final season was shortened due to an injury he suffered in the opening game against Colgate.

He finishes his Syracuse career fifth in school history in caused turnovers with 55 adding 101 groundballs. He was a two-time USILA and Inside Lacrosse All-American and an All-ACC selection during his time in Orange.

