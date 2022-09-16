SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – For a third straight meeting, the Syracuse University field hockey team, ranked 10th this week, scored at least five times against Duke, picking up a 5-1 win over the Blue Devils to open ACC play Friday night.

The Orange (6-1, 1-0 ACC) played just their second home game of the season as Charlotte de Vries posted two goals, her fourth and fifth in the last two games. Junior back Eefke van den Nieuwenhof returned to the starting lineup, scoring a goal and an assist. Brooke Borzymowski turned aside four would-be Duke goals while Laura Graziosi added a defensive save.

Duke (3-4, 0-1 ACC) picked up its lone goal from Josephine Palde early in the fourth quarter. The visiting Blue Devils netminders split time. Piper Hampsch made two saves but allowed all five goals. Grace Brightbill stopped three shots in the final 15 minutes, all three coming in the final 30 seconds of the game on Syracuse corners.

The quick-strike Syracuse offense was off and running again as de Vries found the back of the net just over four minutes into the contest, hitting a back-handed chip from the top of the arc. Van den Nieuwenhof was credited with her first assist of the season.



Syracuse kept the offense coming in the first quarter as Haarman hammered a shot from the top of the scoring area in the 11th minute, taking advantage of a quick restart.



In the 20th minute, de Vries knocked in her second of the day and fifth in the last two games with Comans on the back end, sending the Orange into the break with a 3-0 lead.



‘Cuse went up 4-0 seven minutes into the second half as Comans scored an acrobatic goal, controlling the ball off a poke check from Hampsch, before hesitating just enough for a defenders stick to clear the goal line before Comans tapped home the goal.



Making her first start this season, van den Nieuwenhof blasted her first goal of 2022 as time expired on a penalty corner. Lieke Leeggangers and Comans had the insert-to-stick stop assists.

Duke scored its lone goal four minutes into the final frame as Palde slid one past Borzymowski, handling a bouncing ball in front.



The Orange had several chances to tack on a goal late as Vivian Rowan took two shots on goal stopped by Brightbill while Suus Heijnekamp took one as time expired.

Borzymowski played strong in the fourth quarter, making three saves, including a sprawling dive in the 57th minute.

De Vries has posted five goals in the last two games and has at least one tally in five of the seven games this season. The senior scored her two goals on three total shots, finding the cage on her two shots on goal.

Comans finished with four points, marking the sixth game this season in which she has at least two points, leading the team with five assists.

Graziosi made the first defensive save of the season, bailing out the defense on a well-struck ball after Borzymowski made an initial stop back the other way. The latter made a season-best four saves in the win.

The Orange leveled their ACC opener record to 5-5 since joining the league. Syracuse is 3-1 in ACC openers at home.



Syracuse has won five straight against the Blue Devils, improving its series record to 10-2. The Orange have out-scored Duke 17-4 over the last two seasons with three meetings in that span.

One of the top scoring teams in the country, Syracuse has racked 31 goals already this season, the fourth time in the Ange Bradley Era (2007) in which the Orange have scored at least 30 goals in the first seven games of the season. The 31 goals are the third-most in the Bradley Era through seven games.

Syracuse improved to 2-0 at home this season. The Orange are 10-2 over the last dozen home games.

For the first time this season, the Orange will play back-to-back games at home across a weekend.

No. 10 Syracuse brings Hofstra University off Long Island for a 1 p.m. showdown on Sunday afternoon at J.S. Coyne Stadium.



Sunday’s game will be carried on ACC Network Extra with Calvin Christoforo and Claire Cooke on the call.