No. 3 Syracuse tops No. 15 Louisville on the road

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 3/3 Syracuse posted a season-high in goals and held Louisville scoreless for more than 36 minutes in a 19-5 victory on Friday. The squads will meet again on Sunday, April 18 at noon.



“We played well today,” Syracuse head coach Gary Gait said. “It was a solid effort and we look forward to doing the same thing on Sunday.”



Juniors Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell had career days in the victory. They both finished with 10 points, which tie them for fourth place on Syracuse’s single-game record list. Each scored seven goals, which are career highs for both and tie for second on the school’s single-game record list. It marked the first time in program history that two players have recorded 10 points and seven goals in the same game.



“Megan and Meaghan really clicked and connected today,” Gait said. “They took advantage of the opportunities they had and both did a great job.”

Syracuse (10-1, 6-1) led 6-3 before a pair of Louisville (5-8, 1-7) goals brought the Cardinals within one at 6-5. The Louisville goal at the 6:39 mark would be its final of the game as the Orange took over.



Freshman Emma Ward scored on an assist from Carney at the 4:03 mark, sparking Syracuse on a 4-0 scoring run to end the half. Graduate student Morgan Alexander found the back of the net with 25 seconds on the clock to give the Orange a 10-5 halftime lead.



The second half was all Syracuse. The Orange scored on nine of their 12 shots on their way to a season-best 19 goals. Carney and Tyrrell each had three goals in the second half to pace the ‘Cuse offense.



While the offense was clicking, the defense held its opponent without a goal in a half for the second consecutive game. Syracuse didn’t allow a Louisville goal for 36:39, which is the longest drought for an Orange opponent this season.



Graduate student Ella Simkins caused three turnovers and picked up three ground balls, while fellow grad student Kerry Defliese also picked up three ground balls to go along with a caused turnover.

Syracuse and Louisville conclude their weekend series on Sunday, April 18 at noon. The game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network Extra.