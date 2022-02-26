(WSYR-TV) — After jumping out to a 6-2 in the first quarter, Notre Dame was able to force overtime by scoring the final three goals of regulation in the last four minutes.

But in OT, SU’s Meghan Tyrell scored her fourth goal of the game to persevere the Orange’s 3-0 start. Tyrell added three assists to lead SU in points with seven.

Emily Hawryschuk also tallied four goals to in the 17-16 win over no. 17 Notre Dame.

Third-ranked SU travels to Evanston, Ill. Tuesday for a battle with Northwestern, who also defeated Notre Dame 17-16 in their last game February 23.