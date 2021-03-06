No. 6 Syracuse tops Vermont in front of fans at the Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

No. 6 Syracuse men’s lacrosse made it two wins in a row. The Orange topped Vermont Saturday 17-13 in the Carrier Dome in front of SU students. This was the first time fans were allowed in the Carrier Dome for sporting events this season.

SU’s Stephen Refuss moved into 10th all time in assists at Syracuse. He also had a career day, scoring twice and adding six assists. His eight points tied a career high that was set in the 2020 season opener vs. Colgate.

Syracuse had nine different players register a point. Eight different players scored in Saturday’s win over Vermont. Freshman Owen Hiltz had his second-straight five point day. Chase Scanlan had a hat trick.

Syracuse improves to 2-1 on the season. The Orange will face Stony Brook on Friday at 1 p.m.

