SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 8 Syracuse Rallies Past No, 7 Princeton to Reach Quarters

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Down by a goal twice in the first half, the No. 8 Syracuse University women’s field hockey team knocked off No. 7 Princeton 5-2 Friday afternoon at a rain-soaked Field Hockey and Women Field Hockey Complex.

Syracuse (16-5) tied the game at 1-1 and 2-2 in the first half, including a last-second goal from Lana Hamilton before the break. Charlotte de Vries scored twice for the Orange, while Quirine Comans posted two assists. Eefke van den Nieuwenhof chipped in a penalty stroke while Sabine van den Eijnden added a late insurance goal.

The Orange reach the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals for a second-straight season with the program’s 12th first-round win. No. 8 Syracuse faces No. 2 Maryland on Sunday at 1 p.m. right back at Field Hockey and Women’s Lacrosse Complex, live and free on Big Ten Network Plus.

Princeton (14-4) got goals from Claire Donovan and Grace Schulze, who added an assist as well. Gabby Andretta made a defensive save while Robyn Thompson stood in front of 10 Syracuse shots on goal, stopping four of those efforts.

Princeton took a 1-0 lead in the first three and a half minutes of the game from Donovan after Borzymwoski made an initial play at the ball, but it slid to the back post for the waiting Tiger.

The Orange tied things up 10 minutes later as Comans stripped the ball off a Princeton player at midfield, passed up to de Vries. The senior deeked through the Tiger defense and tied the game for the first time.

Late in the second quarter, Princeton regained a lead at 2-1 on a marker from Schulz on the final of three-straight penalty corners.

Down but not out, the hometown kid Hamilton tied things at 2-2, cleaning up a loose ball in front for the halftime tie.

The best third-quarter team in the ACC, Syracuse made good on that reputation. Comans dribbled along the baseline, slotting a pass in for de Vries in front.

Syracuse added an insurance goal in the 52nd minute as Comans dribbled one-on-one with the Princeton netminder, who played a hard side tackle and the Orange were awarded a penalty stroke. Van den Nieuwenhof stepped in and scored for a 4-2 Syracuse lead.

With just under four minutes left in the fourth, the Orange tacked on one final goal as Comans crossed the ball to Sabine van den Eijnden on the back post for the final goal of the game and a 5-2 ‘Cuse win.

Shots were nearly even through the game as Princeton out-shot the Orange 11-10, but the difference was the Orange putting all 10 shots on goal, scoring on half those chances.

Borzymowski made two saves for the Orange in 60 minutes of work while counterpart Thompson stopped four Orange shots in 55 minutes before she was pulled for the extra attacker.

De Vries scored the 39th and 40th goals of her Orange career, moving into a tie for sixth all-time. Comans has 41 points this season, tied for 10th-most in program history for a single season.

Syracuse avenged a loss earlier in the season against Princeton, a 5-1 defeat on the road in New Jersey in early September.

Syracuse improved to 8-5 against ranked opponents this season, including 2-1 in the month of November. The win was the sixth for Syracuse under head coach Ange Bradley against teams ranked seventh in NFHCA Coaches Poll.

When playing teams twice in the same season, Syracuse elevated to a 48-36 mark under Bradley (2007), and are now 3-2 against Princeton when seeing the Tigers for a second time.

Syracuse improved to 3-3 all-time against Princeton in the postseason, while also getting to 5-4 in the Tournament when playing in College Park.

The Orange return to the Field Hockey and Women’s Lacrosse Complex on Sunday for a showdown against No. 2 and third-seeded Maryland.

Game time is set for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network Plus, free of charge.

Sunday will be another rematch, this time of last season’s quarterfinals, also in College Park. The host Terps edged Syracuse 2-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.