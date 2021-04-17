No. 9 Syracuse gets rocked by No. 5 UNC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 5 North Carolina led from wire-to-wire, rolling to a 21-9 victory over No. 5 Syracuse on Senior Day in the Dome.

Syracuse won 15-of-34 faceoffs to keep it close to even at the X and Drake Porter made 16 saves in cage, but neither was enough to surmount the Carolina offensive outburst.

Tucker Dordevic was the Orange’s bright spot on offense, scoring four goals and Danny Varello played well at the X, winning 11-of-19 restarts. Stephen Rehfuss also notched three assists to become the 10th player in program history with 100+ career assists (now 101).

All-American attackman Chris Grey led the Tar Heel offense with eight points, while Colin Krieg made 13 stops in net and allowed just eight of Syracuse’s goals to thwart the few chances ‘Cuse did have.

The game was all Carolina from the opening whistle, as the Tar Heels jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the game’s first-seven minutes. UNC led 7-1 after the first quarter. Syracuse never got closer than within six the rest of the way.

In addition to four-point efforts from Dordevic and Rehfuss, Jamie Trimboli (2-0), Chase Scanlan (1-1) and Owen Hiltz (1-1) combined for the rest of the Syracuse scoring.

The road won’t get any easier for Syracuse, with a road trip to No. 3 Virginia looming next Saturday. Faceoff is scheduled for Noon on ESPNU.