GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — North Carolina was voted the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Championship, after a vote of media members at the 2022 ACC Tipoff.

The Tar Heels are also ranked No. 1 nationally in the preseason AP poll and are the preseason favorites for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

North Carolina had 90 of the 101 first-place votes and had a total of 1,504 points. Duke was second with two first-place votes and 1,339 points, while Virginia scored six first-place votes and 1,310 points to take third.

Miami hit fourth place and Florida State took fifth.

Notre Dame was sixth in the poll, and reigning ACC champion Virginia Tech was seventh.

Syracuse swooped in at eighth place with 700 points and ninth through fifteenth were Wake Forest, NC State, Clemson, Louisville, Boston College, Pitt, and Georgia Tech.

The media voters also selected North Carolina’s Armando Bacot as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. At the same time, Duke’s Dereck Lively II received the nod as ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

The 70th season of the ACC men’s basketball begins on Monday, November 7 and League play starts on Friday, December 2.

The 15 member schools in the ACC have taken three of the last seven NCAA Championships, with 92 NCAA Tournament wins in that seven-year span.

All schools in the ACC own 1,000 or more all-time wins and eight schools have 1,500 or more victories.