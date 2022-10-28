SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As fans pack the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon, a number of them will be cheering for the opposing team, Notre Dame, including the Gibson family.

“We just grew up big Notre Dame fans and we’re just super excited to see the game!” Laura Gibson, Notre Dame Fan

Gibson and her entire family made the trip to Syracuse this weekend to watch Notre Dame face-off against SU once again inside the Dome. It’s a match-up her brother Jim is no stranger to, having gone to Notre Dame for college. Although, he’s used to the days his team was on top, but feels confident the Irish will take home a win Saturday.

“I’m feeling great, we had a rough start to the year, we have a new coach so we’re really excited. Dino Babers, we got a lot of respect for Syracuse, what they’re doing here but it’s time for Notre Dame to step up and get a big win.” Jim Gibson, Notre Dame fan

His son Patrick shares in his underdog mentality.

“We’re gonna bring energy tomorrow. Marcus Freeman, not off to the best start, recruits might be leaving but they’re gonna come we’re gonna get recruits we’re gonna win tomorrow and we’re gonna pick up a big win,” Patrick Gibson said.

The sold-out game kicks off at 12 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome, gates open at 10 a.m.

If you’re not attending the game, you can watch it live on NewsChannel 9!