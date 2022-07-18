SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse will open the exhibition portion of its 2022-23 season with a matchup against Division II Indiana (Pa.) at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game time will be determined later.

The Orange previously announced an exhibition pairing with Southern New Hampshire for Nov. 1.

Indiana (Pa.) was 33-3 and reached the NCAA Division II semifinals a season ago. The Hawks had their season ended by Augusta in a 76-61 defeat.

Joe Lombardi is the winningest coach in program history. In 16 seasons, he has guided the Hawks to a 366-105 (.777) record and 11 NCAA tournament appearances. Prior to taking over the program, Lombardi was an assistant on Jamie Dixon’s Pittsburgh staff.

Indiana (Pa.) ranks eight in all-time winning percentage (.655) within the Division II ranks.

Syracuse was 16-17 last winter, the program’s first losing season since the 1968-69 squad finished 9-16. Guard Joseph Girard III and center Jesse Edwards, each a senior, represent Syracuse’s returning starters.