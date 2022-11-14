SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse (3-0) pushed its winning streak to three games with a decisive 92-59 win against in-state foe Binghamton (2-1). The Orange commanded both ends of the floor, shooting 50 percent from the field and holding the Bearcats to a 30.9 shooting percentage. ‘Cuse wins three-straight games to start a season for the first time since 2020-21.

Senior guard Dyaisha Fair led the team in scoring with 19 points. The Rochester, N.Y., native also dished out a game-high eight assists. Graduate center Dariauna Lewis recorded her third-straight double-double to begin the 2022 season, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Redshirt junior guard Teisha Hyman contributed 14 points along with six rebounds and four assists.

WHEN THE GAME WAS DECIDED:

With 6:15 left in the first quarter, Binghamton took a 10-9 lead with a three pointer from Genevieve Coleman. The Orange took control of the game from that point, as a three-pointer from Fair put ‘Cuse back in front, 12-10, with 5:33 on the clock. Fair’s three-point field goal sparked a 38-14 run to end the first half and the Orange never looked back.

COACH LEGETTE-JACK SAID:

“What a great team win, our young ladies had to rally together,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “I really like that it doesn’t matter who it is. If you’ve got that Syracuse shirt on, you come to play.”

TURNING IT OVER:

Syracuse’s defense was a disruptive force against Binghamton. The Orange forced 23 turnovers, as Fair, Hyman and Asia Strong each had two steals.

PAINT POWER:

Strong and Lewis helped Syracuse control the paint against Binghamton. The Orange scored 68 points in the paint and held the visitors to just 16 paint points.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Lewis is the first player since Emily Engstler to record three straight double-doubles.

The Orange score 90 points for the first time since a 97-91 win against Ohio State on Dec. 1, 2021

Freshmen guard Lexi McNabb scored the first points of her collegiate career late in the fourth quarter.

scored the first points of her collegiate career late in the fourth quarter. Syracuse made 35 or more field goals for the first time since a 116-65 win against Central Connecticut State on Dec. 5, 2021

UP NEXT:

The Orange wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday, November 17 against LIU at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ACCNX.