SOUTH BEND, I.N. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse closed out ACC play on Saturday, falling on the road at #4 Notre Dame 22-8.

The Irish outscored the Orange 10-3 in the second quarter to break a 3-3 tie after one. Notre Dame’s Pat Kavanagh led the Irish, scoring five goals and five assists.

Sophomore Tucker Dordevic led SU with two goals and an assist.

Syracuse is back at home Friday for the regular-season finale against Robert Morris.