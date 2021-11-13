Orange dealt some bad cards after a 41-3 loss in Louisville

November 20, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers pleads with an official during the second half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool

(WSYR-TV) — Entering Saturday, Syracuse and its fans were filled with optimism. The program was just one win away from securing its first bowl berth since 2018. Well, after a 41-3 beatdown in Louisville, Syracuse is still one win away from going to a bowl game.

On a day where the Cardinals honor Lamar Jackson, who is forever remembered for his domination of Syracuse inside the dome, it was their current quarterback who made the most of the day. Malik Cunningham threw for 209 yards and 4 scores. Plus, he added another score on the ground.

Louisville started the game scoring on 5-of-6 drives. The Syracuse defense gave up 382 yards with 163 of those coming on the ground.

The bad news started before the game for Syracuse with Chris Elmore and Chris Bleich not traveling with the team due to injury. Then, in the second quarter, linebacker Mikel Jones was ejected for targeting.

On the offensive end, stars Garret Shrader and Sean Tucker had a tough time being effective against Louisville. Tucker, who entered the day 108 yards away from breaking SU’s single season rushing record, finished with 99 yards. Shrader struggled after the early deficit and finished with 46 passing yards, 89 on the ground and zero touchdowns.

With this loss, Syracuse is 5-5 with two games left in the regular season. The Orange travel to North Carolina State next week before finishing up in the dome vs. Pittsburgh.