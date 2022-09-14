SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- During the intense Syracuse vs. Niagara game on September 13, No. 16 got the job done, earning Syracuse yet another victory.

Syracuse is now 5-0-1 on the season, the best start to a season since 2016.

With many on the edge of their seats, wondering if it would become yet another tie game. Levonte Johnson scored the lone goal of the night.

“He’s a handful, I thought he was terrific tonight…He’s been working extremely hard for us.” -Headcoach Ian McIntyre

Christian Curti, Olu Oyegunle, and Buster Sjoberg followed up a dominant display of defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Notre Dame with another strong show.

The trio kept Notre Dame refrained and did not concede to a corner kick. Russell Shealy recorded his third straight shutout and pair of saves.

The Orange have recorded clean sheets to start the 2022 season. That equals the most shutouts to start a season during the McIntyre era. The last time the squad was able to keep five clean sheets in the first six matches was in 2014.

The Orange currently have a +10 goal difference through six matches.

Next Game:

Syracuse will head south on Friday, Sept. 16 for a marquee match against defending national champion and current No. 1 ranked Clemson. The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick and will be televised on ACC Network. Following the primetime conference clash, Syracuse will travel back to New York for a match at Colgate on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.