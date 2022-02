SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse came out on top against the Cardinals finishing with a final score of 92-69.

Jesse Edwards and Buddy Boheim led the team in points, both finishing with 19. Joseph Girard III chimed in an additional 15 points during the game to help secure the win.

The victory over Louisville moves Syracuse to 12-11 overall and 6-6 in the ACC.

The Orangemen will now travel to Boston College for a matchup against the Eagles on Tuesday, February 8, at 8:00 p.m.