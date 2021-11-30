Orange has eight all-ACC selections, including three on the first team

SYRACUSE, NY – OCTOBER 15: Sean Tucker #34 of the Syracuse Orange runs the ball as Trenton Simpson #22 of the Clemson Tigers looks to make a tackle during the first half at Carrier Dome on October 15, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Despite missing out on a bowl game for the fifth-time-in-six-seasons under Head Coach Dino Babers, the Syracuse Orange have eight players earn all-ACC honors.

Sean Tucker, Mikel Jones, and Cody Roscoe nabbed first-team selections. Meanwhile, Duce Chestnut was named to the third team, with Matthew Bergeron, Airon Servais, Josh Black and Garret Williams picking up honorable mentions.

It comes as no surprise that Tucker was a first-teamer, the sophomore set the program record for single season rushing yards and garnered the most votes for any offensive player in the conference. Tucker also earned an honorable mention at the all-purpose position.

Jones, who registered 110 tackles this season, led the ACC with 60 solo tackles. Roscoe had 8.5 sacks this season, which was good enough third in the conference.

Chestnut, in his freshman campaign, had three interceptions and finished the season with the second-most passes defended in the ACC.

Tucker, Chestnut, Williams, Jones, and Bergeron are all underclassmen and eligible to return to Syracuse next season.