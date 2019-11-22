Orange move onto second round of NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament

SYRACUSE ATHLETICS — Sophomore Ryan Raposo scored on a penalty kick in the 87th minute to give Syracuse a 3-2 victory against Rhode Island in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament at the SU Soccer Stadium. The Orange advance to the second round where they will take on No. 16 seed St. John’s on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.

“Tonight was a typical NCAA Tournament game – a lot of emotion, two teams going tooth and nail,” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said. “We knew this was going to be a difficult game and it went down to the wire. Goals change matches and we scored the last one tonight.”

Rhode Island (14-4-3) took an early lead off a set piece in the 31st minute. Peder Kristiansen served the ball to the far post on a corner kick where he connected with Filippo Tamburini, who put his shot in the back of the net.

The Orange (8-6-5) answered in the 33rd minute when Raposo served the ball into the box on a free kick and freshman Luther Archimede headed the ball toward the goal. Rams’ goalkeeper Stefan Schmidt got a hand on the shot, but couldn’t control it and the ball crossed the goal line for the equalizer. Syracuse took its first lead in the 43rd minute when senior Severin Soerlie drew out Schmidt and then passed to Raposo, who put his shot in the empty net.

Rhode Island tied the score at 2-2 in the 70th minute on a goal by Noam Kolakofsky, setting up Raposo’s late heroics. The penalty kick was awarded after Archimede was taken down in the box. Raposo buried his shot to give the Orange a 3-2 victory.

Rhode Island outshot Syracuse, 10-8, and had three corner kicks while the Orange did not earn a corner for the first time this season. Orange goalkeeper Christian Miesch finished with a season-high five saves.

Raposo now has 15 goals this season, which is the fourth-highest single-season total in program history. In addition, he increased his season point total to 37, which also ranks fourth on the school’s single-season ledger.

The win was the first for the Orange in NCAA Tournament play since 2016 when Syracuse defeated Dartmouth in the second round after earning a first-round bye. The ‘Cuse is now 8-4-2 in the national tournament.

Syracuse takes on No. 16 seed St. John’s on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. in Queens, N.Y. The match will be televised on ESPN3.