SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The captains of the Syracuse women’s basketball team was selected for the 2022-23 season.

The Orange will be led by captains Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, Kyra Wood, and head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

“We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for this upcoming season,” Legette-Jack said. “Dyaisha, Teisha, and Kyra will work hard together to build unity, toughness, and passion for our great University. Please join our captains with support, love, and encouragement as we begin our journey together. We fight on!”

Dyaisha Fair joined the Syracuse team after three seasons at Buffalo. She is a senior from Rochester, N.Y., and was fourth in the nation at scoring average twice during her three years at UB. She was also a top-10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, was named to the 2022 Lieberman Preseason Wast List last week, and is one of six student-athletes to be on the ACC Newcomer Watch List.

Teisha Hyman is the longest-tenured member on the Orange roster and is a redshirt sophomore. As an All-ACC Honorable Mention honoree in 2022, she led the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. She also ranked fifth in the ACC in scoring average. Hyman set a program record of 11 steals in a game against Central Connecticut last season and tallied the fifth triple-double in program history.

Kyra Wood, from Buffalo N.Y., joined the Orange after playing her freshman season at Temple. She was originally recruited by Legette-Jack to play for the Bulls, but now the two are reunited and will take on the role of one of the team’s three captains. While a freshman at Temple, Wood started eight of the final nine games of the season and appeared in a total of 25 games. She was second on the team for blocks and added 2.3 points per game and 4.3 rebounds.

The Orange will begin with an exhibition game on Thursday, November 3 against Le Moyne at 7 p.m. at the dome.

The inaugural season with Legette-Jack will begin on Monday, November 7 and the Orange will host Stony Brook at 3:30 p.m.