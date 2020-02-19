Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Orange Nation Interactive – 12/19/2020

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get prepared for what could be Syracuse basketball’s most important game of the year against #11 Louisville on Wednesday night.

NewsChannel 9 sports director Steve Infanti and sports reporter Darius Joshua preview the Orange’s matchup with the Cardinals on Orange Nation Interactive.

The guys also discuss what went wrong in Syracuse’s last game against Florida State, and is there still a chance for the Orange to receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament? Find out on Orange Nation Interactive streaming at 3:00 p.m.

Syracuse takes on Louisville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and can be seen on ESPN.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected