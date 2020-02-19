WATCH: Orange Nation Interactive – 12/19/2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get prepared for what could be Syracuse basketball’s most important game of the year against #11 Louisville on Wednesday night.
NewsChannel 9 sports director Steve Infanti and sports reporter Darius Joshua preview the Orange’s matchup with the Cardinals on Orange Nation Interactive.
The guys also discuss what went wrong in Syracuse’s last game against Florida State, and is there still a chance for the Orange to receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament? Find out on Orange Nation Interactive streaming at 3:00 p.m.
Syracuse takes on Louisville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and can be seen on ESPN.
