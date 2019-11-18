Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Orange Nation Interactive: November 20, 2019

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Sports Director, Steve Infanti, and Sports Reporter Darius Joshua talked all things SU sports on Orange Nation Interactive. If you missed any of the show, click the player above to watch.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected