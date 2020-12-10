Orange Nation, the Basketball edition, returns tonight at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The basketball edition of Orange Nation returns tonight at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

Steve Infanti and Mario Sacco will review the 3 and 1 Orange men’s basketball team and look ahead to their first ACC conference game against Boston College at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Dome.

Assistant coach Gerry McNamera sat down with NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti for an in-depth interview. You can watch it in the player above.

