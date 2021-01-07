Orange Nation preview with G-Mac and Steve Infanti

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Steve Infanti caught up with Gerry McNamara earlier Thursday for their weekly “Orange Nation” interview.  Gerry breaks down what went wrong in Wednesday’s 63-60 loss to Pittsburgh, plus he looks ahead to Saturday’s visit from the Georgetown Hoyas.

