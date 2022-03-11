CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 3 Syracuse will face another tough ACC test this weekend when it visits the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, March 12. The game kicks off a three-game road trip for the Orange. Opening draw is set for 12 p.m.

ACCNX will televise the game. Fans can also listen to the live action on WJPZ 89.1 FM in Syracuse. Additionally, live updates will be available on Twitter (@CuseWLax).

The Orange played their only home game in the three-week span last Sunday against Duke. Four of the five road games are against teams ranked in this week’s top 25. Syracuse will play six of its final eight regular-season games at home.



No. 14 Virginia enters Saturday’s contest with a 4-4 overall record, including a 0-2 mark in ACC play. The Cavaliers are coming off a 20-10 victory against Richmond on Wednesday.

Rachel Clark leads the Virginia offense, which averages 16.25 goals per game. Clark has 32 points on 27 goals and five assists. She ranks 12th in the nation in points. Morgan Schwab leads the ACC and is sixth nationally in assists with 15.

Ashley Vernon has played the majority of minutes in goal for the Cavaliers. She has a 13.26 goals-against average and a .390 save percentage.



Syracuse and Virginia will meet for the 27th time. The Orange hold a slight 14-12 advantage in the all-time series and have won 10 of the past 11 meetings.

Last season, Virginia jumped out to a 9-5 lead early in the second half before Syracuse closed the game on a 10-3 run and recorded a 15-12 victory. Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney combined for nine goals for ‘Cuse.



Syracuse heads south to face No. 12 Florida on Wednesday, March 16 in Gainesville and then travels to Blacksburg, Va. to take on Virginia Tech on Saturday, March 19. ‘Cuse will return to the Dome on March 26 to host No. 18 Temple.