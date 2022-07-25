(WSYR-TV)– A Syracuse Orange star is now eligible for the Butkus Award Watch List.

Mikel Jones, a middle linebacker for the Syracuse Orange, is amongst the top linebackers within the nation who is eligible for the award.

Jones is one of 51 players on the Butkus Award Watch List to start the season. The 51 selections are in honor of Dick Butkus, who wore the number 51 during his famed career.

Jones is one of six selections from the ACC to start his season on the watchlist.

He finished the 2021 season with a league-best 60 solo tackles and managed 110 total tackles, earning him second-best within the division. He also hammered out six games with over 10 tackles during his football career.

The Syracuse Orange are set to begin their season on September 3 in the JMA Wireless Dome.

