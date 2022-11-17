SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse continues its winning ways to start the 2022 season, as the Orange beat LIU 85-63 to improve to 4-0. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack is the second women’s basketball head coach to go 4-0 to start their tenure. Barbara Jacobs was the first to go 4-0 in the 1979-1980 season.

Senior guard Dyaisha Fair recorded her first 20-point performance in Orange. The Rochester native dropped a game-high 22 points and eight assists. Without starting center Dariauna Lewis (illness), sophomore forward Saniaa Wilson stepped up with a double-double off the bench. Wilson led the way with 11 rebounds and 12 points. Senior guard Teisha Hyman came alive in the second half, scoring 13 points on a 6-10 shooting performance.

HOW IT WAS DECIDED:

The visitors found an offensive rhythm early on, as LIU held a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Syracuse took its first lead of the night with the opening points of the second quarter, as Fair drained a three pointer to put ‘Cuse ahead, 16-14.

After both sides traded buckets throughout the second period of action, as the Sharks tied the game up at 27 with a free throw from Emaia O’Brien. From there, Syracuse finished the half with a 9-0 run, taking a nine-point lead into the locker room. Graduate forward Asia Strong capped the run with a buzzer-beating three-point field goal.

The Orange kept pushing the tempo, as the lead increased to 31 with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter. Fair and Hyman both scored 13 points in the second half.

WHAT LEGETTE-JACK SAID:

“What a fun game, they really pushed us past our comfort zone,” Legette-Jack said. “Our players were resilient and went to a different defense that gave us energy and an opportunity to push the lead. I’m really proud of how the team brings 100% every day.”

THIRD QUARTER FRENZY:

Syracuse outscored LIU 32-14 in the third quarter of the game. The Orange shot 60 percent from the field in the third, as 25 of the 32 points came off LIU turnovers.

Over the first four games of the 2022 season, ‘Cuse has outscored its opponents 95-59 in the third quarter.

SHARING IS CARING:

The Orange dished out 23 assists against the Sharks, the most in a game this season. It marks the first time Syracuse has 20 or more assists since a 80-72 win against Pittsburgh on Jan. 30, 2022. Fair led the way with seven assists.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Legette-Jack is the second head coach in program history to go 4-0 in the first four games of their coaching tenure.

Fair registered her first 20-point performance of her Syracuse career.

Syracuse scores 30-plus points in a single quarter for the first time this season.

Kyra Wood made her first career start.

Syracuse records 20 or more assists for the first time since Jan. 30, 2022 against Pittsburgh.

The Orange have taken 70-plus field goals in back-to-back games.

Four Orange players scored in double figures for a second time this season.

UP NEXT

Syracuse hits the road for the first time this season for the ACC/B1G Challenge. The Orange travel to Happy Valley on Monday, Nov. 21 to take on Penn State. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.