SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s basketball emerged victorious over Division II Indiana (Pa.) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange took the exhibition win by a margin of 28 points, 86-58.

Four Syracuse starters put up double-figures. Senior guard Joseph Girard III led with 17, senior center Jesse Edwards followed with 16, sophomore forward Benny Williams locked in 15, and freshman guard Judah Mintz added 14 points.



Freshman forward Benny Williams hit a deep 3-pointer to give the Orange the lead with 10:29 to go in the second half, 56-54. Syracuse never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the matchup. By the conclusion of the game, Syracuse’s lead swelled to a 28-point differential.



The Orange started the night off with a 5-0 run over the visiting Crimson Hawks in the opening minute of play, as senior Jesse Edwards netted a second-chance layup and senior Joseph Girard III converted from downtown. IUP then responded with a 10-4 run over the next four minutes to take a one-point lead with 14:13 left to play in the half.

In a closely contested battle, Syracuse held the lead for 11 minutes of the first frame and expanded its lead to a margin as high as five points twice.

Freshman Justin Taylor tied the game 28-28 by nailing two shots at the free-throw line with 1:39 left to go in the opening frame. SU locked in back-to-back layups from the freshman pair of Maliq Brown and Judah Mintz, putting the Orange ahead 32-30 with just ten seconds left to play in the half. IUP’s Dave Morris nailed a surprise buzzer-beater from deep, causing SU to enter halftime with a one-point deficit, 33-32.