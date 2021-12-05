Orange Win In Historical Fashion

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Teisha Hyman recorded the fifth triple-double in Syracuse women’s basketball history with 27 points, 15 assists and 11 steals in Sunday’s 116-65 win over Central Connecticut State (1-5) in the Carrier Dome. Hyman added eight rebounds falling two boards shy of the first quadruple double in Power 5 women’s basketball history. The win marks the most points scored in a single game in program history. The previous record was set in 2013 in a matchup versus Maryland Eastern Shore. The Orange improve to 5-4 overall and are now 5-1 at home this season.

Najé Murray recorded her 1,000th collegiate point in the win with 13 points. She has 1,004 career points, 90 of which have been in an Orange uniform. She added a career-high six assists and two rebounds in the win.

Chrislyn Carr recorded 22 points, two rebounds, and three assists. This marks her fourth straight game with 20+ points. She went 9-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from three-point range.

The Orange scored the first points of the game off a Murray three-ball, and grew the lead with a 9-6 run to lead 12-6 with 6:51 to go in the first quarter. Syracuse closed the first quarter leading 28-13.

‘Cuse also set the program record for most points scored in a single half after closing the first half 65-29. The previous record was 64 against UMES on Nov. 20, 2013.

Acting head coach Vonn Read used eight players in the historical win. All eight scored and six of the eight scored in double figures. Christianna Carr had 17 points and three rebounds.

Alaysia Styles tallied 16 points and eight rebounds for the Orange while Alaina Rice recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. Ava Irvin and Nyah Wilson each added four points and a rebound.

Hyman set the program record for steals in a game with 11. The previous record was a two-way tie between Cornelia Fondren and Alexis Peterson, each with 10 during the 2015-16 season when the Orange went on to reach the NCAA championship game. Hyman’s assist number also ties for third in single game assists in Orange history.

Syracuse dished out 29 assists in the matchup. The last time the Orange earned 25+ assists in a game was last season vs. Miami (28) on Jan. 17, 2021.