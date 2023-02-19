MIAMI, FLA. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse women’s basketball returned to the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday with a bounce-back win against Miami, 77-68, on Senior Day. The Orange took an early lead in the first quarter over the Hurricanes and did not look back.

Dyaisha Fair led Syracuse in scoring with 14 while four other members recorded double digit points: Georgia Woolley (14), Kennedi Perkins (13), Alaina Rice (11), and Asia Strong (10).



Syracuse (17-11, 8-9 ACC) battled with Miami (17-10, 10-6 ACC) early in the first quarter, but a pair of shots from beyond the arc from Strong and Woolley put the Orange up, 8-4. The Orange closed the first half with a 37-28 lead, shooting 45 percent from the field.

The Orange defended their lead in the second half, despite a late push from Miami. The Hurricanes cut the lead down to six, 59-53, with 9:43 left in regulation. Syracuse did not waiver and kept the lead for the remainder of the game.



“What a great team win, a great team effort. One word to describe our team this year is fighters.”



Five Syracuse players scored in double figures in the victory over the Hurricanes. It is the first time that the Orange have had five players score in double-digits since Jan. 12, 2023, against Boston College.



Kennedi Perkins recorded a new career high in the win against Miami. The freshman guard had 13 points in the contest, shooting 85 percent from the field, going 6-for-7 from the field.

Fair has scored in double figures in all 28 games this season.

Perkins recorded a new career high in points with 13.

Rice has scored the first Syracuse points in five straight games

Strong notched her 11th game with at least 10 points this season

Five players scored double figures for the first time since Jan. 12 against Boston College

Syracuse has won 14 games in the Dome this season, the most since 2011



Syracuse travels to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh on Thursday, February 23 to close the regular season against the Panthers. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.