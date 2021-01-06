Orange Women ranked #4 in U.S. preseason poll

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After finishing last season with a 7-1 record, the Syracuse Orange are ranked #4 in the Nike/U.S. Lacrosse women’s preseason poll.

All but one student-athlete is returning this season. Last year’s team ended a shortened 2020 campaign with 6 consecutive wins. The Orange featured the top-ranked defense in the nation, allowing only 7 goals per game. Goalkeeper Asa Goldstock had the lowest goals-against average with 7.07. And on the offense, Emily Hawryschuk ranked second nationally in goals and fifth in points.