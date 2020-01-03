Emily Engstler’s overtime buzzer-beater knocks off #8 Florida State

SYRACUSE NY (WSYR-TV) — A last second shot in regulation and a buzzer beater in overtime were needed for the Syracuse women’s basketball team to defeat the previously undefeated Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night 90-89.

It looked like the Orange were going to leave the Dome in disappointment Thursday night when Florida State’s Kiah Gillespie made a layup with 0.8 seconds left in overtime to give the Seminoles a one point lead. However, Gillespie would be outdone by the Orange’s sophomore guard Emily Engstler, as she scored a layup off an in-bounds pass as time expired to give the Orange the one-point upset victory.

The Orange were fortunate to even be in overtime against the Seminoles, as junior forward Digna Strautmane nailed a three with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 81. Strautmane finished with 12 points shooting 4-of-9 from long range.

Syracuse came out on fire against the eighth ranked Seminoles on Thursday, jumping out to a 10 point lead after the first quarter.

The Orange would watch their lead dwindle, and saw their chances of knocking off unbeaten Florida State slip away as they were down 6 with only one minute remaining.

Two threes by Strautmane in the final minute would help Syracuse push the game into overtime, where they would eventually win on Engstler’s game-winner. Engstler finished with 12 points on the night.

Redshirt junior guard Kiara Lewis led all Orange scorers with 21 points, as the Orange pulled above .500 to 7-6 on the season.

Syracuse is also 1-1 in conference play, and they will take on Notre Dame at home on Sunday at 4 p.m.