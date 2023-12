SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Oronde Gadsden announced via X on Tuesday that he will be returning to play another season at Syracuse.

He wrote, “I came into this season with big goals, but unfortunately this season didn’t go as planned – I still have unfinished business.”

The star tight end suffered a Lisfranc injury in SU’s game against Western Michigan and did not play the rest of the season. In 2022, he led the Orange with 61 receptions and nearly 1,000 yards.