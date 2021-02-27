‘Our interior defense got us today:’ Jim Boeheim following loss at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse fell on the road to Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon 84-77. SU drops to 13-8 overall and 7-7 in the ACC.

Moses Wright led the way for the Yellow Jackets. Wright scored 31 points tying his season-high. He also had 16 rebounds. Jordan Usher added 19 points and seven rebounds.

SU junior forward Alan Griffin scored 26 points and four rebounds. Griffin scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half. Quincy Guerrier chipped in 13 points and five rebounds.

Syracuse returns to action Monday to host North Carolina at the Carrier Dome. It’s a 7:00 p.m. tip, and you can watch the game on ESPN.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss over Georgia Tech, just click on the video player above.