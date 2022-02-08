Panthers add Paul Pasqualoni to coaching staff

EAST HARTFORD, CT – SEPTEMBER 21: Paul Pasqualoni, coach of the Connecticut Huskies, watches the action against the Michigan Wolverines at Rentschler Field on September 21, 2013 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni has landed a new job. The 72-year-old will be the new defensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Pasqualoni has spent the past two seasons at the University of Florida, serving as the special assistant to head coach Dan Mullen.

The former Orange head coach was just inducted to the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. Pasqualoni has spent more than 40 years coaching football including 14 years as the head coach at Syracuse.

