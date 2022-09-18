SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – It was a defensive stalemate for 58 minutes at J.S. Coyne Stadium on Sunday before No. 10 Syracuse broke through with two minutes left thanks to a penalty stroke, dispatching Hofstra University 1-0.

Laura Graziosi went stick-side low against Pride netminder Merlijn van der Vegt with 1:59 showing on the clock to keep the ‘Cuse unbeaten at home with a 3-0 record.

The 10th-ranked Orange (7-1) out-shot the Pride 18-1, controlling the action throughout and allowing Hofstra few chances over midfield in the second half. Syracuse put nine shots on goal, of which van der Vegt stopped seven.

Hofstra (3-5), fresh off a win on Friday over LIU, got its lone shot from Tara McNally early in the first period. The Pride got a defensive save late from Jamie McMillan, but later on in the sequence, McMillan’s hand hit the ball and set up the game-winning stroke.

The Orange applied the pressure early, earning two corners and three shots in the first five minutes of the game. Van der Vegt stopped two of those chances. Hofstra had its lone shot of the game with 11 minutes to play following its only penalty corner. McNally’s chance drifted just left of the cage. Neither side had solid scoring chances in the second quarter, with just one shot in the 15 period, Joy Haarman in the 24th minute. The teams went into the break tied 0-0. Again the Orange controlled the pace in the third quarter, taking four shots, but only one shot was on cage and turned aside by van der Vegt.



In the fourth quarter, Syracuse had a chance with an extra attacker as Hofstra’s Riley MacIntosh was hit with a yellow card. Across the final dozen minutes of the game, Syracuse took five attempts from the field, with two blocked, two stopped by van der Vegt and another halted by McMillan. With 1:59 left to play, Graziosi stepped up to the penalty spot, ripped her shot low and stick side. Van der Vegt got a stick on the ball, but the shot had enough pace to squeeze past the keeper and give the Orange a 1-0 victory, their second at home this week.

Graziosi scored her first goal of the season, improving her career penalty stroke count to a perfect five-for-five, including a three-for-three mark last season. Syracuse net minder Brooke Borzymowski was not challenged with a shot on goal, but did slide out to break up a one-on-one in the third quarter. Borzymowski now has four complete game shutouts to her credit and one combined.



Syracuse stayed untouched at home this season, improving to 3-0 at J.S. Coyne Stadium, out-scoring teams 12-3 in those three games. The Orange improved to 15-2 all-time against the Pride, winning five in a row. Syracuse and Hofstra met for the first time since the 2016 campaign. Syracuse is now 5-0 when playing on September 18 under head coach Ange Bradley.

The No. 10 Orange continue ACC play next Friday afternoon at Turf Field against the University of Virginia.

Game time in Charlottesville is set for 4 p.m.



The Orange return to Central New York on Sunday to face their third Ivy League foe of the season, Dartmouth. That game will start at 1 p.m. Both games will be carried on ACC Network Extra.