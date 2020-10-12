Preseason All-American safety Andre Cisco done for the season

Sep 26, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Andre Cisco (7) looks on prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – During his weekly zoom call on Monday mornings, Coach Dino Babers confirmed that junior safety Andre Cisco is out for the season.

During the call he referenced players being out for the season. When asked to clarify who he was referring to he specifically said Cisco.

“I’m talking about Andre,” said Coach Babers.

The preseason All-American safety collided with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Ed Hendrix during pregame warmups before the Georgia Tech game. He did not play against the Yellow Jackets but was on the sidelines with a noticeable limp.

He was not on the sidelines for the Orange in the 38-24 loss against Duke on Saturday.

Cisco played in two games this season. In his 24 games with Syracuse he has 13 career interceptions, the active leader in FBS. He is also fourth all-time in school program history with interceptions.

He was named an All-American his freshman season, is a two time All-ACC player, and the All-ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Cisco can leave Syracuse for the NFL Draft is he chooses. He has been projected as a likely first or second round pick.