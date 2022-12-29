(WSYR-TV) — Credit to SU Athletics.

A late rally fell short for the Syracuse University football teams as the Orange dropped a 28-20 decision against University of Minnesota at the Bad Boy Mower Pinstripe Bowl, hosted at Yankee Stadium.

Syracuse (7-6) was led by a career-high 32 completions from Garrett Shrader , who completed 63 percent of his passes for 330 yards. LeQuint Allen rushed for 94 yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Shrader accounted for two rushing touchdowns. Oronde Gadsden II caught seven passes for 78 yards, setting the ‘Cuse mark for single season completions by a sophomore.

Allen caught 11 passes for 60 as well, accounting for 154 all-purpose yards. Andre Szmyt converted two field goal chances, one at 40 yards, and the second at 38 yards.

After a scoreless first quarter behind stalwart defensive efforts both ways, Minnesota scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead, with rushing and passing touchdowns seven minutes apart.

All told, the Orange accounted for 477 total yards of offense, limiting the Gophers’ high-powered offense to 215, including just 77 on the ground. Syracuse went three-for-three scoring in the red zone as well.

Late in the second quarter, Syracuse engineered a quick-strike offense with a 47-second drive, covering 86 yards. The drive, which ended with a 1-yard rush from Shrader, endured two lengthy reviews to end the half with Syracuse trailing 14-7.

The Orange connected scoring drives, receiving the opening kick of the second half. Shrader and the offense moved 65 yards downfield to set up the 40-yard field goal by Szmyt, trimming the Golden Gopher lead to 14-10.

A 70-yard pick six from the Minnesota (9-4) defense put the Gophers up 21-10 midway through the third quarter.

With 98 seconds left in the third quarter, Syracuse cut the lead down to 21-13 thanks to another lengthy drive that utilized over five and a half minutes of clock across 13 plays, ending with a 38-yard kick from Szmyt.

One minute later, the Gophers extended their lead to 28-13 on a two-play drive for 25-yards. Later in the fourth quarter, a would-be fumble that was recovered by Minnesota and returned deep into the Syracuse zone was called back after it was determined that there were 12 Golden Gophers on the field, resetting the Orange at the Minnesota 18 with three and a half minutes to play.

With two and a half minutes left, the Orange found pay dirt after covering 63 yards in two minutes for a 28-20 deficit. Shrader scrambled, avoiding several would-be sacks before running for a 7-yard touchdown to make it a one-touchdown game.

Syracuse went for an on-sides kick, which Minnesota recovered. The Orange defense held the Gophers to a three-and-out but an Orange penalty on the third down kept the ball with Minnesota to end the game, 28-20.