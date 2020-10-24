“Really proud of the effort the guys gave” – Coach Dino Babers after SU falls on the road at No. 1 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) – If moral victories mattered, Syracuse would have one on its record.
The Orange gave No. 1 Clemson a challenge for most of the game on Saturday, before ultimately being overpowered 47-21.
Coach Dino Babers noted how SU had to play near-perfect football for a chance to win. Syracuse did not, turning the ball over four times in the loss.
Hear coach’s full thoughts after Saturday’s loss in the video above.
