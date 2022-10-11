SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When SU takes on NC State on Saturday more than 40,000 people are expected to fill the JMA Wireless Dome.

Tickets are still available for the ACC conference clash.

Here’s what Orange Nation should keep in mind if they’re headed to the game:

The game starts at 3:30 p.m., but parking lots will open early at 11:30 a.m.

They are also opening a handful of gates at the Dome around 1 p.m. so if you can arrive early, you’re encouraged to do that.

If you don’t have a parking permit, it’s recommended you park at Skytop and take the shuttle to the Dome.

Another way to help speed things along, check your ticket. Once you download or print it, find what letter gate is listed. That’s where you want to enter.

“Pull it up on your phone as you’re walking up. You’ve got plenty of time to do that and come into the gate,” said Pete Sala, Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer. “But if we could get people to understand that there is a gate designation on every ticket. If you follow that it will help us to prevent those really troublesome corners.”

If you don’t have a ticket, the game will be on the ACC Network. This station can be found on the stations below:

Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)

Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD)

DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: 329 (SD) and 829 (HD)

New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD)

The game will be broadcast on the radio on TK 99 fm.

To address the long lines inside, there will be fewer stands.

“We eliminated ice cream stands that are in those four corners that are very, very popular on the end. So we want to do everything we can to help with flow in the building,” Sala explained.

While getting to the Dome can be challenging, SU is not too concerned about crowd control at the end of the game since fans typically leave at various times.